Merkel never believed Putin and considered him an enemy

Angela Merkel said in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that she realized there were serious disagreements with Vladimir Putin twenty years ago. This is true, political analyst Alexander Rar confirmed in the Full Contact program on Vesti FM radio.

The host of the program, Vladimir Soloviev, quoted the publication of the Suddeutsche Zeitung. “It was always clear to me, even when he spoke in the Bundestag in 2001, that there are significant differences between us,” Merkel said in an interview. the end of the Cold War, from German and European unity. But when I took office, I could not have imagined that he would annex Crimea and that in the east of Ukraine, almost next to the European Union, it would come to such armed clashes. “

“This is a fundamental difference,” stressed Solovyov.

“It often surprised me in Russia that the Russians believed that Merkel was a continuation of Schroeder,” political scientist Alexander Rahr shared his opinion. “Under Schroeder and Kolya, relations between Russia and Germany were the best in a hundred years. And under Merkel they deteriorated, and Merkel explained , why. For her, the Soviet Union, in which she also partially lived, where she was brought up, turned out to be an enemy. “

Alexander Rahr said that Merkel said this after the fall of the Berlin Wall. She claimed to herself that she was on the side of the protesters who were breaking the Wall. But they didn’t do it. “The wall, as we all know, broke down because Gorbachev decided to let the GDR go to the FRG side. We all know this, but history is being rewritten,” the political scientist noted. He also said that Merkel needed to be shown that she was “more Western.”

Rahr recalled the moment when, in 2001, Putin spoke in the Bundestag with a speech that delighted many Germans about the end of the Cold War. Merkel was then the head of the opposition, the head of the Christian Democrats faction. “And the chancellor was Schroeder, who invited Putin to speak,” Rahr said. “She whispered:” The KGB is speaking here! Don’t listen! And do not believe him – not a word! “She had such an attitude towards Putin. And it is very difficult to change.”

People around Merkel think the same way, the political scientist noted. “We will see this in the next German government. The Greens, Mrs. Kramp-Karrenbauer, Anna Berbock,” he promised. they are not interested. They grew up in triumph, in the fact that the Berlin Wall fell – they believe that they destroyed it, that the West won, the Soviet Union collapsed, and on this it is possible to build a new liberal pro-Western order. “

At the same time, the Greens are not at all a party of environmentalists, as many in Russia believe, Rahr said. “The Green Party is human rights activists,” the expert emphasized. They believe that the cadres decide everything, and have already put their people in the editorial offices of the main newspapers, and if they come to power, they will try to get them into the power structures, including the army. Like Merkel, they pursue a policy of liberal values, the political scientist said. And they want to build it in Europe as well.