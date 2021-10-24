Milos Bikovich showed a photo with Johnny Depp and thanked him for his cooperation

Belgrade, October 23. The star of the film “Kholop” Milos Bikovich told the fans about his collaboration with a world famous celebrity. The Serbian actor managed to work with Johnny Depp.

Bikovich posted pictures with his American colleague on his Instagram page. Depp arrived in Belgrade for the presentation of the animation project Puffins Impossible.

“Last night we made real what seemed impossible a year ago,” wrote the Serbian actor in English.

According to Bikovich, there was a long tradition of quality animated films in his home country, which has been phased out. However, now Serbia has taken the first step towards returning to this path. As the actor noted, Belgrade was able to prove that it can be called a world cultural center.

“Special thanks to Johnny Depp, who celebrated our first year of cooperation with us and presented the Puffins Impossible project,” expressed his gratitude to the Hollywood star Bikovich.

A Serbian animated film tells the story of the adventures of arctic birds. The main character of the tape was copied from Johnny Depp.

