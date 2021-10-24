Moldova goes all bad

If the debt is paid in full, Gazprom is ready to extend the contract with Moldova. This was announced by an official representative of the company. Now the republic owes more than $ 700 million to the Russian company. Otherwise, gas supplies to Moldova will be stopped.

And we have gas in our apartment, what about you? – a harmless question from Mikhalkov’s imperishable rhyme for two and a half million Moldovans now sounds like a mockery. The need for gas in October in the country is covered only by 67 percent, while the government estimates the deficit of the most important resource at 16 million cubic meters. Despite criticism of the allegedly unjustifiably high Russian prices, Moldova turned to Russia with a request to compensate for the deficiency. Gazprom met halfway by extending the contract until November 1, but the energy giant, of course, will not enter the situation, always turning a blind eye to its unprecedented $ 709 million debt.

“If payment is not made for the gas already supplied and, accordingly, a new contract is not signed from December 1, then Gazprom will stop gas supplies to Moldova. There is no policy in this, Gazprom is a joint-stock company, and cannot and must work at a loss. Everything has a limit of patience, and the Moldovan authorities themselves provoke a crisis with their own hands, “said Sergei Kupriyanov, spokesman for the chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

But Moldova, apparently, is not afraid to cross the border. During negotiations with Gazprom in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Spinu assured that the gas price offered by Russia was unacceptable, since it was higher than for all other states in the region, and, in turn, demanded that it be reduced by half the market price. As for the historical debt, according to the government of the country, there is no place at all in this story.

“Historical debt is a very large debt that we do not recognize, we do not believe that it should be part of the negotiations on a gas contract. This is a topic for a separate conversation, it should be discussed in a different context,” said Natalia Gavrilitsa, Prime Minister Moldova.

Moldova is actively looking for another context, disconnecting from natural gas sources not numerous buildings for state needs, but the Eternal Flame on the memorial to the war heroes who fell at the hands of the Nazis. At the same time, local mass media report en masse that under the state of emergency, the company “Energocom” will be engaged in the purchase of gas, while the multimillion-dollar debtor “Moldovagaz” will simply be liquidated. True, the fraud will not help to cancel the debt itself.

“Misunderstanding is also caused by the information that has appeared about Moldova’s intention to liquidate the Moldovagaz company, which has debts for deliveries. You have to pay for the goods received and pay on time,” Sergei Kupriyanov said.

But they didn’t manage to pay on time. During the emergency session of parliament, deputies criticized not only the irresponsible behavior of the government in the past, which led the country to an energy collapse, but also the measures taken in the present. In particular, operational tools for collecting payments from gas consumers, that is, from citizens of Moldova.

“What did you mean? What quick tools? This means cutting off the gas to the townspeople in the middle of winter, in the cold? In some countries, during emergencies, the authorities usually help citizens so that they do not pay utility bills. Maybe you are going to do this too?” “, – asked Adela Raileanu, a member of the Moldovan parliament.

But Moldova cannot do this in any way. The still illiquid Moldovagaz has already announced an imminent increase in tariffs.

“Here the tariff will definitely increase – this is already clear to everyone! And, accordingly, it is necessary to determine what the level of social state support for vulnerable groups of the population will be,” explained Vadim Cheban, director of Moldovagaz.

As measures of state support, citizens are promised compensation, however, the money will also be borrowed – $ 80 million will be lent to the country by the Navy. The opposition is convinced that these funds will not reach the population.

“They deliberately failed negotiations with Gazprom in order to declare an emergency today so that we would have to pay additional money from the budget to buy the necessary volumes of gas, but much more expensive! will pay much more for gas, as well as for the return of those loans that are currently borrowed from international organizations, “- convinced Petr Burduja, deputy of the Moldovan parliament.

Debts as in silks – unable to pay off the already existing debt, Moldova is going all the way. In addition to the money of the Navy, it also borrows gas from other states. Ukraine has already promised to allocate 15 million cubic meters of its modest reserves, expecting the debt to be repaid no later than the end of winter. Where Moldova will take them is still unknown even to Moldova itself. Taking this into account, Romania also rendered its assistance, however, just in case, it allocated not gas to its neighbor, but only fuel oil.