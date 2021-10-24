Moldova risks freezing before winter

Moldova – another former Soviet republic with European aspirations and dreams of NATO – is at risk of freezing before winter begins. On September 30, a long-term contract with Gazprom ended, according to which Moldova received Russian gas at a pleasant price of $ 148 per 1,000 cubic meters. At the same time, the Moldovan authorities have managed to accumulate a debt of $ 709 million to Gazprom. It is clear that Gazprom # is not a charitable organization. No one will conclude a new contract with Moldova without the hope of repaying the debt.

“At present, there is a very difficult situation with the supply of Russian gas to Moldova. And the blame for this entirely lies with the Moldovan authorities. This is a banal crisis of non-payments from Moldova for Russian gas. At present, the body of the debt is 433 million dollars, and taking into account overdue payments, the total debt is 709 million. At the same time, the Moldovan side for some reason does not want to recognize the accumulated debt. I also don’t like the price of gas, although the pricing here is clear and transparent, “said Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov.

Negotiations on a new contract were underway in Moscow on Thursday and Friday. From the Russian side – the deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Kozak and the deputy chairman of the Gazprom board Elena Burmistrova, from Moldova – two deputy prime ministers – Andrei Spinu and Vladislav Kulminsky, as well as the head of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban. The results are still modest. They only agreed on gas supplies in October at a price close to the market price – $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gazprom is open to dialogue and is ready to supply gas to Moldova, but not at a loss. So far, it is proposed to agree on October-November in order to conclude a long-term contract from December 1. That is, Moldova will have another month to negotiate with Gazprom. If this does not work out, then the supply may be stopped completely.

“Despite the accumulated debts, the Moldovan side is asking for an extension of the current contract. Gazprom has already met halfway and extended the contract for 1 month; September and October, “Kupriyanov emphasized. – If no payment is made for the gas already supplied and, accordingly, a new contract is not signed from December 1, then Gazprom will stop gas supplies to Moldova. There is no policy in this, Gazprom, a joint stock company, cannot and should not operate at a loss, cannot afford to lose tax payments to the Russian budget. Everything has a limit to patience. And the Moldovan authorities themselves are provoking the crisis with their own hands. At the same time, the information that has appeared that the Moldovan authorities want to liquidate the Moldovagaz company, on which accumulated debts for Russian gas supplies, hang on, causes misunderstanding. You have to pay for the goods received, and pay on time. “Yes, in fact, the energy crisis in Moldova has already begun. Due to the acute shortage of gas in the country, a state of emergency is introduced for a month on October 22.