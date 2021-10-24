More than 500 prisoners escaped from prison in Nigeria :: Society :: RBC

In Nigeria, an armed group attacked a penal colony in Oyo State, resulting in the escape of several hundred prisoners. This was reported by the press service of the colony, reports Reuters.

According to the agency, the attackers first staged shooting with the colony employees, after which they blew up the walls of the prison with dynamite. They released about 800 prisoners, but 262 of them were later detained by colony officials. As a result, 575 prisoners went missing.

As reported by The Sun Nigeria newspaper with reference to a representative of the colony, the cells in which the prisoners were kept were not destroyed. According to the newspaper, this colony was built in 2007 and was designed for 160 prisoners, but at the time of the attack, 907 people were living in it. Moreover, about 92% of them were just awaiting trial.

In Brazil, 11 prisoners escaped from prison



In November 2020, 11 prisoners escaped from a prison in the state of Parana, Brazil. The state military police said the escaped prisoners were caught on security cameras. According to Globo, five of the escaped were detained by law enforcement officers, there was no information about the remaining six. The police believed that people in a car helped the criminals escape. In addition, a possible accomplice of the fugitives was found on the territory of the prison. An investigation was launched into the escape.