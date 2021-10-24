MPs will not be punished for failing to fulfill promises. The idea did not like the government

The government considered the wording in the bill vague

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The Russian government did not support the bill on criminal liability for failure to fulfill election promises by the deputies. The document containing the response of the Cabinet of Ministers was published in the Duma electronic database.

“Keeping campaign promises is a political responsibility of an elected official. At the same time, the formalization of this obligation with the establishment of criminal liability for non-fulfillment of an election promise using non-specific evaluative formulations “failure to take all measures depending on him”, “a clearly defined unconditional commitment”, “to perform in the future” allows wide limits of discretion and can lead to arbitrary enforcement. On the basis of the above, the Government of the Russian Federation does not support the draft law, ”reads the government’s response.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Just Russia faction, Oleg Nilov, proposed to prosecute candidates to the State Duma who do not follow their election programs and promises after being elected as deputies. In particular, he proposed to introduce a fine in the amount of 100 thousand to 300 thousand rubles, as well as punishment in the form of forced labor for up to one year with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.