Myasnikov told how to get the “correct numbers”

The famous doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov spoke about the simple truths of correct blood pressure measurement on the Russia 1 TV channel.

Firstly, he said in the program “Doctor Myasnikov”, it is necessary to put on the cuff of the tonometer correctly and not to overtighten it. The hand should not hang, otherwise the pressure will be higher, but should lie at the level of the heart.

The correct position of the body when measuring pressure is also important. You need to sit back in a chair, your legs should not be crossed. All muscles, in particular the abdominal muscles, should be relaxed. Smokers should refrain from smoking for at least half an hour before taking blood pressure measurements: smoking excites, it has been proven.

“You should measure the pressure twice at intervals. The first one is not counted because the cuff was tightened,” says Myasnikov. “You tightened the cuff – it has already increased. second. And we don’t count the first dimension at all. “

Which arm should be used to measure pressure? If you are doing this for the first time, measure on two hands, advises Myasnikov, and then measure on the arm where the pressure is higher. In this case, even the psychological attitude matters, the doctor recalls.