Mystical death or family drama: the FBI investigates the murder of bloggers

In the United States, the story of a couple of travel bloggers took a dramatic turn. The FBI found the remains and personal belongings of Brian Londry. And even earlier, his girlfriend Gabby Petito was found strangled. Is the young man involved in the death of his bride, and from what did he himself?

This story is discussed all over America. After all, it is so similar to the script of a Hollywood movie. But in reality, however, no one knows exactly what happened to a couple of travel bloggers.

The other day, the parents of 23-year-old Brian Londry helped the police in search of their son and found his remains in the national park. This was announced by the FBI.

“Our response team is on the scene and uses all available forensic resources to practice the area. It is likely that the team will be on site within a few days. I know you have a lot of questions, but we do not have all the answers yet. We are working hard to get these answers for you, “said FBI Special Agent Michael McPherson.

There are a lot of questions not only from the press and investigators, but also from the couple’s numerous subscribers. Gabby Petito and Brian Londry set off on a trip to the United States. But the girl suddenly disappeared. Returning one of the trip, her lover refused to talk about Gabby, and soon disappeared himself. Meanwhile, the girl’s body was found in the national park with traces of strangulation. And now, almost two months later, the remains of the body and the guy himself have been found. Moreover, according to the police, in an area where there was a lot of water recently. Therefore, the examination was carried out using the records of dentists. Brian’s backpack and notebook were found nearby.

“Maybe it took him a while to write everything in a notebook? Maybe there is an apology. Someone has to give answers, and not only the police, but also Gabby’s family. I’m sure there are notes in this notebook,” – says forensic scientist Casey Jordan.

The families of the girl and the guy do not communicate with each other. Perhaps they know more than the press and do not want to give details. US law protects privacy. However, judging by the official statements, there may be nothing mystical about Gabby’s death. Although many Internet users at first thought so, because she disappeared in a virtually deserted nature reserve.

“Yesterday I was able to talk to Gabby Petito’s dad, just to find out how he is doing and see if we can help in some way. He is really adamant that there is more that can be done to protect people like Gabby. who are victims of domestic violence. And I agree with him. I think there are times when we see people who probably should have been prosecuted and then it builds up and they do more and then eventually it ends up with something so tragic, “explains Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

The fact that Brian’s violence against Gabrielle may have taken place during the trip is indirectly confirmed by camera footage from police recorders. The crying girl called out the suspicion of law enforcement officers, and they stopped the car. But it all ended only with a conversation: the girl did not submit any application regarding the guy. Perhaps this was her fatal mistake. The FBI continues to investigate.