Naftogaz of Ukraine will provide Europe with gas transit on special terms

KIEV, October 24 – PRIME. NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine is ready to provide transit through Ukraine to Europe of an additional 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year on special conditions, including with a discount of 50% of the cost stipulated in the contract with Gazprom, the head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said on Sunday. …

Since October 1, Gazprom’s transit of gas through Ukraine has decreased, this happened after the launch of gas supplies to Hungary via a new route – through the Turkish Stream. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the contractual volume of 40 billion cubic meters per year. NSDC Secretary of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine, amid the gas crisis, is ready to offer the EU additional gas transit capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year on special conditions.

Ukraine assessed Zelensky’s proposal to increase gas transit

Naftogaz, a national company that is Gazprom’s counterparty in the agreement on organizing transit through Ukraine, is ready to arrange transit through Ukraine of an additional 55 billion cubic meters of gas (in annual terms, or about 151 million cubic meters per day; these volumes correspond to the capacity of Severny Stream 2 “, and there is free capacity for them in the Ukrainian GTS) on special terms; including the cost of such transit may be 50% lower than the cost stipulated in our contract with Gazprom, ”Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page in the comments.

He noted that Naftogaz is interested in European companies being its clients.

“Of course, we are interested in our clients being European companies, and for them we will provide conditions no worse than for Gazprom. We can conclude agreements under international law, and at the same time be flexible and at the same time comply with international standards,” – added Vitrenko.

At the end of 2019, Russia and Ukraine signed a package of agreements on the continuation of gas transit through the territory of the republic, including a transit contract for five years, according to which Gazprom guarantees the pumping of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion in the next four. These arrangements ensured that transit continued beyond the expiration of the previous contract.

Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. At the same time, since October 6, having reached a historical maximum of 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters, gas prices began to decline. Experts attribute the rise in prices to the low occupancy of underground gas storage facilities (UGS), limited supply from major suppliers and high demand for liquefied gas in Asia.