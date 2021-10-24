Named 10 cars that did not disappoint buyers. Rating :: Autonews

The Japanese Mitsubishi Outlander crossover has met the expectations of the largest number of Russian car owners. A study of 50 models of brands represented in Russia was carried out by analysts of the Avtostat agency. From April to September 2021, experts interviewed at least 100 people for each model, creating a portrait of the Russian car owner. In doing so, they compiled a picture of how satisfied a person is with the purchase of their car.

Each of the respondents answered the question: “Have your expectations from the car come true during its operation?” Car owners shared the coincidence of expectation and reality on a scale from 1 (expectations were fully met) to -1 (completely not met). According to the results of the survey, analysts calculated the index of justification of expectations during the operation of the machine. All of the top 10 scored more than 65 points, indicating that many car enthusiasts bought exactly what they wanted.

The Mitsubishi Outlander justification index was 83.4 points. This means that it was during the operation of the Japanese crossover that its owners had the least “surprises”.

The owners of Geely Coolray were not disappointed in the purchase either: their indicator of justifying expectations is 76.4 points. Another crossover, but already of the premium segment, closes the top three – the BMW X3, which received 73 points. The results of the rest of the models, which most of all met the expectations of their owners, can be seen in the table:

The index of justifying the expectations of car owners Automobile Points 1. Mitsubishi Outlander 83.4 2. Geely Coolray 76.4 3. BMW X3 73.0 4. Skoda Kodiaq 72.0 5. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70.7 6. Ford Kuga 70.3 7. BMW 5 69.5 8. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 69.0 9. Haval F7 68.7 10. Skoda Rapid 67.4

It is noteworthy that in the top ten were two Mitsubishi models (1st and 8th places), BMW (2nd and 7th places) and Skoda (4th and 10th places). In addition, Skoda Rapid was included in another list that is relevant for Russian drivers.

