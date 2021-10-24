Near Kaluga, 60 convicts cut their veins. FSIN recognized two cases

About 60 prisoners in correctional colony No. 3 in the Kaluga region cut their veins in protest against the beatings and harsh conditions of detention, Mediazona reports, citing lawyer Yulia Chvanova and the wife of one of the victims.

According to the newspaper, a few days ago, personal belongings, including medicines and warm clothes, were taken away from prisoners who were held in punishment cells because of penalties, and one of them was beaten. In protest, the convicts went on a hunger strike, but no one paid attention to them, after which they decided to take more radical measures.

In turn, the Meduza newspaper notes that prisoners began to complain about beatings and unacceptable conditions of detention after the Kaluga colony was headed by the former deputy head of Vladimir Colony No. 3, Pavel Ryzhenkov. According to media reports, systematic beatings also took place there.

The FSIN denies mass self-harm in the Kaluga colony. The department recognized only two cases, noting that the prisoners “did not cause serious harm to their health,” and the correctional institution “works as usual.”

Nevertheless, the regional prosecutor’s office began an investigation.

