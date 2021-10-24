https://ria.ru/20211025/koronavirus-1756055208.html

New COVID restrictions come into force in Moscow

New COVID restrictions entered into force in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

New COVID restrictions come into force in Moscow

In Moscow, from Monday, pensioners and people with chronic diseases must observe the home regime, and employers must transfer to telecommuting not … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T00: 07

2021-10-25T00: 07

2021-10-25T00: 07

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin

Roscosmos

health

Anastasia Raka

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755389731_366:566:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_12e75532ab847896a5398363a8e071d1.jpg

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, from Monday, pensioners and people with chronic diseases must observe a home regime, and employers are required to transfer at least 30% of employees to telecommuting, the corresponding decree was previously signed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. Earlier, Sobyanin announced a sharp increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the capital. According to him, the number of people admitted to hospitals in severe and extremely serious conditions has also increased, among them mainly elderly Muscovites. So, almost 80% of people on mechanical ventilation are elderly people. And among the deaths from coronavirus, the proportion of older people reaches 86%, and as a rule, they were not vaccinated against COVID. In connection with this, the mayor made decisions on new restrictive measures. So, from October 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022, Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases must observe a home regime – at their place of permanent residence or in the country. At the same time, walks and physical education in the fresh air are not limited. Working citizens have the right to apply for a sick leave. These measures will not affect those who have been ill with COVID-19 in the last 6 months, or have been vaccinated. As the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova reported, the measures will affect almost 1.9 million elderly Muscovites and about 600 thousand people with chronic diseases under 60 years old, with the exception of those who have been ill and vaccinated. Of the 3 million Moscow pensioners, 135,000 have been ill in the past six months, and a million have been vaccinated – their measures will not affect them. Muscovites over 60 years old, observing the isolation regime, will be able to use the help of social workers who will be able to buy medicines and food for them. However, residents are not prohibited from going to the nearest store or pharmacy themselves. And for those who comply with the isolation regime at the dacha, upon request, the delivery of firewood for heating the house will be organized. employees, including all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. An exception will be made only for employees whose presence in the workplace is critical for the functioning of the organization. The requirement to switch to remote work does not apply to vaccinated and recovered workers, as well as to employees of medical organizations, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roscosmos. and some other strategic industries. Employers are encouraged to relocate unvaccinated and unhealthy employees of pre-retirement age and those who are at high risk for health reasons in the first place. Persons on a business trip or on vacation can also be included in the 30% of employees transferred to remote mode. In addition, every Monday it will be necessary to report on employees working remotely, electronically using the personal account of a legal entity, an individual entrepreneur on the official website of the mayor and government of Moscow. In the absence of any changes in the composition of such workers, the data may not be provided.As reported in the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus, a document confirming vaccination or illness can become a QR code – it is automatically generated for those who have been vaccinated or have had a coronavirus. Antibody test results will not be used as confirmation.

https://ria.ru/20211023/koronavirus-1755870257.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/14/1755389731_700:502:2760:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_38a6f2765d0c2ae85fcc0cf9af8b7974.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, sergey sobyanin, roscosmos, health, anastasia racha, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia