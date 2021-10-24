New looks for Blake Lively, Glenn Close and Jamie Lee Curtis

An overview of the curious stellar projects put into production.

Glenn Close will star opposite Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in The Brothers. Max Barbakov (Hang in Palm Springs) will direct the film from a script by Macon Blair and Ethan Cohen. Plot details were not disclosed, the date of the premiere is also unknown.

Blake Lively will star in the psychological thriller We Lived Here Before. It was based on a story published on the Reddit portal. In the center of the plot is a woman, at whose door the family is knocking – husband and wife and children. The stranger says that he lived in this house as a child and wants to see how the place has changed over the years. The situation soon gets out of hand.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s company, in collaboration with Blumhouse Televison, is filming the novels of Patricia Cornwell in a serial format. The actress has a close friendship with the writer; she moderated many of her public appearances. In the center of the plot is the talented pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who uses his knowledge to solve crimes. At the moment, the book series of the same name has 25 books.

It is interesting that Scarpetta’s adventures have long wanted to be filmed. Several years ago, Angelina Jolie and Demi Moore looked closely at the role, but the projects never took place. On television, stories have also tried to set in motion, but the attempts have failed three times. At the moment, the studio is looking for a showrunner and actors for the main roles. The dates of filming and premiere are not named.

Source: deadline.com