New Range Rover 2022

A couple of days ago, images of the new Range Rover were leaked to the Web, thanks to which we have the opportunity to get the most complete picture of the car’s exterior.

Range Rover traces its history back to 1970, when the first generation of the model appeared. It lasted on the assembly line for 26 years, after which it gave way to a second-generation SUV. Today, the fourth generation is offered with the factory index L405, which premiered in September 2012 at the Paris Motor Show. In 2017, Range Rover received a restyling, and now a new SUV is next in line, the premiere of which will take place in a few days.

Thanks to images published on the Web, his appearance is no longer a secret. At the front, the novelty is very similar to the current model, the differences are only in details: the graphics of the LED running lights have changed slightly, the radiator grill has received a different finish, and a massive rectangular insert with additional lighting elements will be located at the bottom of the bumper. The sides are cleaner and simpler, also thanks to the retractable door handles similar to the Velar. There will also be new U-shaped trims on the front doors. The most interesting thing about the exterior of the new Range Rover is its rear, where the very narrow lamps, elongated vertically, stand out especially. Also, the lower part of the bumper is made in an original way with protruding black elements, into which reflectors are built. Based on available photos, the SUV will retain a split boot lid with a drop-down tailgate.

The fifth generation Range Rover will be built on a new modular platform MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture), which was originally intended for the next-generation Jaguar XJ executive sedan, but was later abandoned. This platform is designed for electrified models, so Range Rover will have several hybrid versions. As for the gasoline engines, one of the main news here is the release from the 5-liter 8-cylinder engine, it will be replaced by the V8 4.4.

The presentation of the novelty will take place on October 26.

Range Rover fourth generation 1 / 3 Range Rover fourth generation 2 / 3 Range Rover fourth generation 3 / 3

Today in Russia the current Range Rover is offered with a wide range of power units, the base of which is a 249-horsepower 3-liter diesel engine – from 8 135 000 rubles. There is also a 339-horsepower diesel modification with an 8-cylinder 4.4, its minimum cost will be 9,275,000 rubles. The most expensive and powerful version is equipped with the aforementioned V8 5.0, which develops 565 hp, prices for it start at 13,251,000 rubles.

Recall that Land Rover is preparing another novelty – the longest modification of the Defender with an index of 130.