“Nobody came to me with instructions on what to do” – Mir – Kommersant

The World Bank believes that the financial and economic situation in Lebanon may become one of the three most serious crises in the world since the middle of the 19th century, the country is virtually left without electricity, the local currency has depreciated. International assistance is needed to stabilize the situation. However, Beirut has not yet been able to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and other donors. An economic collapse is superimposed on a political crisis. Any decision is given to the authorities with great difficulty. Local politicians blame external forces behind this or that party for the difficult situation. He spoke about the role of external players in the current situation in an interview with a Kommersant correspondent. Marianne Belenkoy Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Buhabib.

Abdallah Buhabib received his doctorate in economics from Vanderbilt University (USA), after graduation he worked at the World Bank. From 1983 to 1990 he was the Lebanese ambassador to the United States, then returned to the World Bank. From 2001 to 2005, he was an adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister of Lebanon, and then headed the Lebanese think tank – Isam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Relations.

– Lebanese politicians often talk about foreign interference in Lebanese affairs. Did you feel this interference as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

“I have only held this post for a few weeks, and no one has come to me with instructions on what to do. I have already managed to meet with the ambassadors of the countries – permanent members of the UN Security Council, and none of them said: “You must do this or that.” (Laughs.) We talked, discussed politics, and it was always in the format of a dialogue. Let me give you another example. The other day the American envoy was here about the border in the south (demarcation of the maritime border with Israel. – “B”) Amos Hockstein (Senior Energy Security Adviser, US State Department. – “B”). He listened carefully to us, but did not tell us what to do. Of course, if he is going to act as a mediator, he will express some ideas, but there is no question that we must necessarily agree with him. He had come to Beirut before, and we did not accept his offer. What we strive for is dialogue. Our government is a government of dialogue. We do not adhere to any ideology.

– I just wanted to ask you about the visit of Amos Hockstein. Are you still going to start a dialogue with Israel on the border and gas?

– No, there will be no dialogue with Israel. He came here to listen to us. He met with the president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, me, the minister of energy, the commander of the army. And as I said, he mostly listened and asked questions. He hasn’t made a single proposal yet.

– What did you tell him, what were your suggestions?

– We would like to have an agreement, but we are not ready to give up an inch. However, we have a flexible approach – it can be a straight line of separation or with bends. These are our principles. And all three leaders of the country, those who make decisions (president, prime minister and speaker), adhere to a single position on this issue.

– And what did you talk about with Victoria Nuland when she was here?

– We discussed the problem of electricity. It was their proposal, and we liked it: take electricity from Jordan and gas from Egypt through Jordan and Syria. So we talked about this and the upcoming visit of Amos.

– Does Washington support your cooperation with Syria in the energy sector or in general?

– It’s not a question of support or non-support. This is a matter of our interests. So, for example, at the beginning of the month, our government instructed the Minister of Public Works and Transport to contact the Syrian authorities to discuss issues related to the toll paid by Lebanese trucks crossing the territory of Syria, heading to Iraq and the Gulf countries.

And whenever a question concerns our interests, we are ready to enter into dialogue. We do not take permission from anyone, with whom we have to deal.

– So you are not afraid of Washington’s sanctions for your cooperation with Syria? Or did they give you some guarantees that there will be no sanctions?

– All they say: “There is no normalization of relations with Syria.” We told them about our problems, including the instructions given to the Minister of Public Works and Transport. In response, we hear: “Ok, but this does not mean normalization.” At this I just smiled.

– Can we talk about the restoration of relations between Lebanon and Syria?

– This is a matter of interests that exist between us. If they want to discuss something with us, we are open. And if we need to discuss something with them, we are also ready to do it. The Syrian ambassador came here, we spoke with him. In Belgrade, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement forum, I also met with my Syrian colleagues. We talked with them for over half an hour.

– Do the contacts between Beirut and Damascus contribute to the return of Syria to the Arab League?

– Whenever this issue was discussed, we supported the return of Syria to the Arab League. But you know that there is a veto of some countries on the return of Syria, there is no consent of the majority. But we are in favor.

– Does Lebanon have to face any problems due to the supply of Iranian oil products?

– The Iranians have not discussed this issue with our government. They implemented this project on their own through Hezbollah (the Lebanese Shiite movement – “B”) and Syria. They did not ask us, and we did not share our opinion on this matter.

– That is, this is a private initiative …

– Yes, but we didn’t mind.

You know, if you need fuel and it falls on you from heaven, you can only say, “Welcome!” (Laughs.)

– But, perhaps, Washington told you something about this?

– No. And if they had said something, I would have asked them: “The tankers passed through the sea, and you did not stop them. Why do you want us to stop? “

– Has the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia influenced Lebanon?

– The Iranian Foreign Minister was here and there was a press conference. And I said then that we hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia will reach an agreement, because the stability of Lebanon depends on it. We fully support this convergence and pray that it will happen. And also if Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, together with Germany, reach an agreement (on the return of Washington and Tehran to a nuclear deal.— “B”), that would be great for us, we pray for it.

– Was the issue of providing international assistance to Lebanon resolved after the formation of your government, or are donors awaiting elections and when a new cabinet will be formed?

– Major donors, including the International Monetary Fund, say that we must start reforms before giving us money. But in order to start reforms, we need money. That is, it is like a question, which came first, the egg or the chicken. We have two main problems – electricity and monetary policy. Negotiations are underway, they should lead to a solution.

– Do you think that this time everything will work out?

– I think it’s a matter of time, the government is moving in this direction.

– Are you planning a trip to Moscow?

– Yes, Moscow is on the list of my visits, but I don’t know exactly when the visit will take place.