Nonchalant Acceptance: Smart Speakers Caught Wiretapping Again | Articles

Amazon records and stores audio recordings of conversations from smart speakers, contacts of relatives and knows your address, the blogger found out. The girl who defends the digital rights of users to their own data was outraged by the amount of leaked personal information. Since the first scandal about voice assistants, the alignment has not changed much, but each user has the opportunity to check their “digital footprint” in social networks and services. Read more in the Izvestia article.

A blogger from TikTok with the speaking nickname my.data.not.yours (“my data is not yours”) is engaged in asking social networks and services for information about herself. Or rather, what they know about her, what personal information they store and why.

“I read the privacy rules so that you don’t have to do it yourself, and I also ask companies for information about myself,” the girl tells subscribers. – I hope I can help you collect your personal data.

This time Tiktoker decided to check how things are with Amazon, since she uses three of their smart speakers. She sent a request to the company to receive her data and was horrified – this post was the one that attracted the attention of the media. In addition to several thousand audio recordings recorded by speakers, she found among the files a complete list of her contacts from the phone book. In addition, Amazon has stored data on the location of the devices, that is, the address where the blogger lives.

– I am uncomfortable that they have this information, – the owner of smart speakers admitted.

Amazon reacted calmly to the story. The company representatives reminded that users at any time can view the list of voice recordings or prohibit saving them. Contacts can also not be imported, but then you will not be able to use the function of calls through the speakers. The same with the location of the devices (and instead of them, the owners): deny access to the device’s geolocation, but then you will lose the possibility of such functions as recommendations for a restaurant nearby, an accurate weather forecast, etc.

Photo: Izvestia / Mikhail Tereshchenko

Many commentators did not share the outrage of the girl who took up the fight for the confidentiality of personal data: how Amazon handles user information has been known for at least three years. The “voice assistants” case was one of the most notorious in a string of those that accused tech giants of violating the right to privacy.

The assistant hung up his ears

In May 2019, US Senator Chris Koons demanded responses from the company. And Amazon provided them, confirming that it keeps all records and transcripts of users’ voice commands – until the owner deletes them himself. Whether they are stored on the company’s servers and whether they are transferred to third parties, it has not become clear. However, later, in August of the same year, Amazon, under pressure from critics, still allowed customers to refuse to analyze the recordings of the voice assistant.

A couple of weeks earlier, Apple and Google said that from now on, contractors will no longer listen to recordings from users’ conversations with voice assistants – Siri and Google Assistant. These statements came after the scandal: records leaked into the hands of journalists, which were analyzed by third-party companies, in particular, to work on the translation program.

Photo: Depositphotos / dennizn

Among them are excerpts from "phone sex", conversations about buying drugs, and simply those in which personal information was transferred.

European antitrust regulators continue to investigate whether the data was used to gain a competitive advantage in the market – especially Amazon, which owns the largest marketplace in the world.

By the way, about marketplaces. The rules for using one of the largest marketplaces in Russia state that it collects, records, systematizes, accumulates, stores, clarifies, retrieves, uses, transfers (distribution, provision, access), depersonalizes, blocks, deletes and destroys personal data of the buyer … However, they can be transferred to third parties.

Free Cheese Fee

A year earlier, the global media discussed how the data of 50 million Facebook users fell into the hands of Cambridge Analytica, which allowed them to send targeted political ads ahead of the previous US presidential elections.

"Today, the range of data available to marketers is much wider. They know more about the travels and movements of their customers, their online behavior and, to a certain extent, about their likes, opinions, what drives them, and even about some features of behavior in real life, – said the former the vice president of advertising division of the infamous company Richard Robinson.

Facebook attributed the leak to a vulnerability that it fixed in 2019. The investigation of the American authorities continues: on October 20, the Attorney General of the District of Columbia Karl Reis added Mark Zuckerburg to the lawsuit against the social network as a defendant. New data leaks emerge, the social network is fined, but the essence remains the same.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

Now Facebook allows you to view all the stored information about you online; upon request, you can generate a common file with all the data. The same my.data.not.yours analyzed information about herself and was surprised that she was included in the sample of advertisers from another American state, which she had never even been to.

The Izvestia correspondent examined his list of advertisers who “use information about you or your actions.” In particular, the Thai branch of a large mass-market store got there. Basically, as the reasons for getting into the target audience, it is indicated that the user himself visited the brand / organization’s website. However, there is another option.

"Advertisers may upload their own or use listings uploaded by other companies (…) which may contain contact information such as an email address or phone number. This information is hashed, so Facebook will not receive any new personally identifiable information about you. " , – the company says.

There you can also see the location records: Fortunately, Facebook did not indicate the exact home address, but the index was unmistakably determined. It does not provide information about movements – due to individual settings. The volume of this database (all actions on Facebook; interests that resemble a list of search queries both from Facebook and Instagram, and from third-party sites; contacts imported into the messenger, etc.) depends on how long, actively and often you use the social network and what settings you chose.

Facebook's personal information collection notifications this year began to appear with a note: "Help the service stay free."

VKontakte uploaded the data to the Izvestia correspondent for the promised three hours. There are a total of 14 folders in the archive, including those with payment information, archive of correspondence and imported contacts.

Subscribed – be patient

If you go through Google Maps to the section with personal data, you can see yourself through the eyes of this tech giant. Access to the device’s geolocation allows you to set up “personalized navigation” and “search for interesting places along the route”.

"Remember that even if you turn off the settings for accessing the device's location data, Google Maps will be able to determine your location by IP address," the service recalls.

In the section with ad personalization, a portrait of the user is presented, formed primarily by search queries, including on YouTube. In the case of the Izvestia correspondent, Google (which promises that it does not transfer data to anyone, but also gives the right to restrict their transfer) was almost not mistaken. The service made its conclusions about marital status, the presence or absence of children and the size of the employing company on the basis that “actions [пользователя] are similar to the actions of users in this category. “

You can also upload and delete personal data from navigators. They collect information about both the location and contact information of the owner, as well as the recording of voice commands and images from the phone. And if it is impossible to disable geolocation (without it, the device simply will not work), then access to the gallery or audio recordings is no problem. To whom can this data be transferred? For example, law enforcement agencies – in case of violation of the law (the same applies to users of taxi aggregators).

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

Even dating sites, which people often prefer to keep secret, store data. In 2017, Frenchwoman Judith DuPorteuil requested information about herself from the Tinder app, which she had been using for four years. And she received in response as many as 800 pages with all the messages that she sent to her interlocutors, and the profiles of the men she liked. In addition, the service recorded the time of the visit, and also tracked her behavior on Facebook and posts from Instagram, which the woman herself tied to her account.

Dating sites, including Tinder, are also leaking. So, three years ago, the German organization Tactical Tech with researcher Joan Moll purchased 1 million profiles from a dating site for $ 153 on the gray market with the indication of name, age and sexual orientation, photos and other information for $ 153.

On the one hand, the indignation of Tiktoker, who found his address and unforeseen audio recordings in the corporation’s database, is understandable. On the other hand, despite the lack of transparency in the policy of IT giants in some matters, the algorithm for collecting and storing personal data is spelled out in the user agreements – the very ones with a small “I Agree” checkbox, which must be put at registration.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

However, only a small number of users read them. According to the Deloitte study (the study was conducted among 2 thousand Americans), 91% of people agree without examining the conditions. And among young adults under the age of 34 – 97%. During the experiment, the association of digital privacy researchers ProPrivacy.com, only 19 people out of a hundred even opened the text of the agreement. And he read it all alone – only he found out that agreeing to a survey with a reward of $ 1 would allow his mother to view his search history.