October 25 in the village of Lesnoy will say goodbye to those who died in a terrible fire

Such a plaque in memory of those killed on October 22 was made in the village of Lesnoy. PHOTO: provided by the relatives of the victims

Farewell to those killed in the fire in the gunpowder shop on the territory of the Elastic plant will take place on October 25 at 11 am. This was reported to “KP-Ryazan” by relatives.

17 people – the entire morning shift of OOO Razryad – were burned alive after, according to preliminary data, there was a short circuit and a large-scale fire began. Since everywhere – both on the conveyor belt and on the floor – there was gunpowder, people could not stop the fire on their own.

On Monday, the families will be given the bodies for burial – all this time, the genetic examinations necessary for the identification of individuals have passed. But before that, the closed coffins will be brought to the local House of Culture so that residents can say goodbye to them.

Governor Nikolai Lyubimov declared October 25 a day of mourning – all entertainment events will be canceled and national flags will be lowered.

A message about a fire in the village of Lesnoy, Shilovsky District, Ryazan Region, was received by the emergency department of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on October 22 at 08:22.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred as a result of a technological process in one of the shops of the “Elastic” synthetic fiber plant. 17 people were killed.

