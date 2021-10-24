“Omichka from a barrel” received an apartment

https://ria.ru/20211024/tsisterna-bochka-1756042994.html
Volunteer and blogger from Moscow Elena Trishina collected money for housing for the woman on her Instagram page.
Before that, Svetlana had to live in a metal cistern without light, water and heating for the past 35 years. The collected amount should be enough for furniture and appliances. Earlier, Svetlana Chernova repeatedly appealed to the authorities with a request to help resolve the issue of housing, but out of real help she was offered to move to a nursing home.
Svetlana Chernova, who lived in a barrel for 35 years, received the keys to the apartment. Volunteer and blogger from Moscow Elena Trishina collected money for housing for the woman on her Instagram page. Before that, Svetlana had to live in a metal cistern without light, water and heating for the past 35 years. The collected amount should be enough for furniture and appliances. Earlier, Svetlana Chernova repeatedly appealed to the authorities with a request to help resolve the issue of housing, but out of real help she was offered to move to a nursing home.
