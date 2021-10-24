On the set, where Baldwin accidentally shot the cameraman, there were already two accidental shots.

On the set of Rust, a week before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cameraman Galina Gutchins, there have already been two gun incidents, former crew members told The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times on condition of anonymity. In addition, several employees quit just hours before the tragedy, complaining about poor working conditions.

One of the filmmakers told the NYT that on October 16, props weapons were accidentally fired twice on set, after which the film crew complained to the security officer. This happened in one of the house-decorations, and later the deceased Galina Hutchins was present at the scene of the shots. Whether this incident was investigated is unknown.

At the same time, the Rust Movie Productions, which is responsible for the production of the film, said that it had not received any formal complaints about the safety of weapons or sets. The company promised to suspend filming and conduct an internal audit, as well as cooperate with the investigation.

In a conversation with the LA Times, a crew member linked the safety violation to the film’s low budget (about $ 7 million). “The incident must be investigated. [На съемках] there was no discussion of security issues. There were no guarantees that this would not happen. They wanted everything to be fast, fast, fast, ”said the source of the newspaper.

According to the NYT, employees complained about poor working conditions, with 12-13 hour shifts and delayed wages. In protest, several crew members quit hours before Baldwin was accidentally shot.

Metro notes that 24-year-old Anna Guterres Reed, who was responsible for the weapons on the set of Rust, said in an interview a month before the tragedy that she wanted to give up work on the film, considering herself too inexperienced.

On October 21, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a props weapon with a live cartridge on the set of Rust. As a result, cameraman Galina Hutchins died. Director Joel Souz was also injured and was already discharged from the hospital.

The actor volunteered to report to the police and promised to cooperate with the investigation, as well as help the family of the deceased Hutchins, who left behind her husband and child.

