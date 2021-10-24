One of the two missing schoolgirls found in Krasnoyarsk

https://ria.ru/20211024/shkolnitsa-1755995294.html
KRASNOYARSK, 24 October – RIA Novosti. The police found one of two schoolgirls from the Leninsky district who disappeared in Krasnoyarsk, who at different times and under different circumstances disappeared in the same area of the city, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory reports. a year-old girl who left her home in the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk on Saturday afternoon and never returned. The search is carried out by the police and volunteers. Also, the press service reported that the night before, a resident of the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk received a message about the disappearance of his 16-year-old stepdaughter. According to the man, in the evening she said that she left the cinema in the city center, got into a taxi and was heading home, after which her phone became unavailable and her whereabouts are still unknown. The press service explained that the two cases of missing minors are not related to each other. “A sixteen-year-old girl was found,” the press service said, explaining that, in general, everything is fine with her. Currently, the police are establishing details.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that they are looking for a 13-year-old girl who left her home in the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk on Saturday afternoon and did not return. The search is carried out by the police and volunteers. Also, the press service reported that the night before, a resident of the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk received a message about the disappearance of his 16-year-old stepdaughter. According to the man, in the evening she said that she left the cinema in the city center, got into a taxi and was heading home, after which her phone became unavailable and her whereabouts are still unknown. The press service explained that the two cases of missing minors are not related to each other.
“A sixteen-year-old girl was found,” the press service reported, explaining that, in general, everything is fine with her.
The police are currently establishing details.
