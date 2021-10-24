Over 35 thousand people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day

In Russia, the number of coronavirus infections has decreased

Photo: Denis Morgunov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

In Russia, 35,660 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day. This was announced by the federal headquarters for combating COVID-19. 1,072 patients died from the consequences of coronavirus infection.

“Over the past day, 35,660 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Of these, 8.8% had no clinical manifestations of the disease, ”the headquarters reports in its telegram channel.

Moscow remains the leader in the number of new patients with COVID-19 in the Russian Federation – 5279 infected per day. The second place is taken by St. Petersburg, where 3297 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day. In third place is the Moscow region, where 3030 infected were detected.

Among the regions of the Ural Federal District, the most cases are in the Sverdlovsk Region – 633. In the Perm Territory, 642 new cases of infection were recorded. In the Chelyabinsk region, 435 people were infected, in the Tyumen region – 323, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 258. In the Kurgan region and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, 191 and 130 cases of COVID-19, respectively, were detected.

A day earlier, 37,678 cases of coronavirus were detected, 1,075 patients with COVID died. As the head physician of Moscow City Hospital No. 52 Maryana Lysenko said earlier, the number of patients with severe coronavirus has increased in the capital during the autumn wave of the pandemic.