Paleontologists have discovered the oldest herd of dinosaurs

Scientists analyzed the “graveyard” of Jurassic dinosaurs and came to the conclusion that they led a gregarious lifestyle. An article about it published in Scientific Reports.

Accumulation of remains in Patagonia (Argentina), contains more than 100 fossilized eggs and bones of about 80 dinosaur species Mussaurus patagonicus, ranging in age from barely hatched to adults. According to Diego Paul, a scientist at the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum, from the find it can be concluded that these animals lived in herds as early as 192 million years ago. This is the oldest known evidence of the complex social behavior of dinosaurs, 40 million years older than any previously known.

The accumulation of remains also shows that the herd had an internal structure, for example, young dinosaurs spent time with their peers, and also died nearby. “I would say this is one of the major paleontological discoveries of the year,” says one of the study’s authors.

According to scientists, the lizards switched to a gregarious lifestyle when they increased in size. For most of the Triassic period (252-201 million years ago), these dinosaurs were small, no larger than a horse. But somewhere between 227-208 million years ago, sauropodomorphs became large, increasing their mass by two orders of magnitude, according to the researchers. However, their eggs remained tiny – M. patagonicus hatched about the size of a chicken and grew to about a ton and a half in adulthood.

In other words, young M. patagonicus should have grown to enormous proportions in just a few years. “At this time, they needed to eat a lot to grow, but they did not have enough size to protect themselves, as well as the experience and knowledge,” says the author of the study. Thus, life in the herd became the only way to survive the growing up period.