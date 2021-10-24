https://ria.ru/20211024/varfolomey-1756033628.html

Patriarch Bartholomew was hospitalized in the USA

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, on the advice of a doctor, was hospitalized at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC due to malaise … RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

ATHENS, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, on the advice of a doctor, was hospitalized at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC due to malaise, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. as a precaution, he was taken to George Washington University Hospital for observation, “Bartholomew arrived in the United States on Saturday for a 12-day visit, the first in 12 years. Immediately after his arrival, Bartholomew attended a dinner hosted by the Greek Ambassador to the United States.

