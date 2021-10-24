Paul Walker’s daughter got married and was taken to the altar by Vin Diesel

Meadow Walker, daughter of the deceased actor Paul Walker, is married. The godfather and family friend Vin Diesel took her to the altar.

Meadow’s husband was actor Louis Thornton-Allan.
Jordana Brewster, who played Mia in The Fast and the Furious, also attended the wedding.
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker played in several parts of The Fast and the Furious by Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, and were also close friends in real life.
Walker died in 2013 in a car accident at the age of 40. Vin Diesel took his death hard and after 8 years continues to often remember his friend.
Shot from “Fast and the Furious”
Two days ago, Vin Diesel posted fan art with Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner on his Instagram.
Social networks reacted violently to the news of the wedding of Paul Walker’s daughter. Many remembered memes with Dominic Toretto, claiming the importance of the family.
Photo of the day. “You can’t turn your back on your family.”
Family is everything.
Vin Diesel took Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar at her wedding. Memes about family are funny, but he is really a family man, not only in films, but also in reality.
