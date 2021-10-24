A couple of weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds seemed to renew his 13-year fake feud with Hugh Jackman, ironically congratulating the actor on his 53rd birthday.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

And now Hugh decided to pay back and gathered colleagues to wish Reynolds a happy 45th birthday on October 23rd.

Jackman shared a video in Stories in which the crew members took turns congratulating Reynolds “happy birthday” as the cameraman moved from one room to another. And one guy said, “Happy Birthday Blake,” referring to Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively. At the end of the video, Hugh himself received the floor, who was being prepared for a photo shoot at that moment. “It’s not easy … Happy birthday, Ryan. That’s right, you heard it! How many people did we manage to shoot for congratulations? People say that I don’t like you, but there are 15 of us, ”he said, looking directly into the camera.

Jackman then pulled out a wad of money, as if to indicate that he should pay his colleagues for wishing Reynolds a happy birthday on camera. The Australian actor first paid the royalties to his makeup artist and then gave the rest of the money to the operator for “everyone else.” “And they say I don’t love you,” added Hugh.

The fictitious feud began when the two stars met on the set of X-Men Begins. Wolverine ”in 2008, and they quickly began to annoy each other over Reynolds’ then wife, Scarlett Johansson, whom Ryan was married to from 2008 to 2011.

According to Jackman, he was “a close friend of Scarlett” for many years. On the set, they began to make fun of each other. Hugh said the situation “escalated” after Reynolds took on the role of Deadpool and thus became a rival to Wolverine.