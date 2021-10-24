Peskov explained Putin’s words about “reasonable conservatism” :: Politics :: RBC

Vladimir Putin (on screen) and Dmitry Peskov

(Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters)



During his speech at the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not talk about confrontation with the West on the basis of values. This was stated by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“It would be silly to take this as another confrontation. Already, naturally, there were enthusiasts who compare this performance almost with the Munich speech. At one time, the essence of the Munich speech was not understood – it was not at all confrontational. And even more so today the president was not talking about confrontation, ”Peskov said.

The Kremlin announced the impossibility of preventing Ukraine from joining NATO



According to Peskov, the point of what Putin said was this: The West should not teach the rest of the world how to live. “We can afford and will allow ourselves to live the way we want. At the same time, we will be glad to be friends with you, and to cooperate, but do not dare to teach us, we will not tolerate this anymore, ”the press secretary explained the president’s words.

During his speech at the forum, the President spoke about the value differences between Russia and the West. He criticized reverse discrimination, and also called the current ideology in Russia “reasonable conservatism”, noting that this is the only possible line of behavior of the state. He added that “conservatism is not what prevents going up and forward, but what prevents going back and down to chaos.”