Peskov: Russia can minimize the consequences of rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO

2021-10-24T13: 49

2021-10-24T13: 49

2021-10-24T14: 21

Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov

NATO

Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia cannot prevent the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO, but will do everything necessary to minimize the consequences, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on the air of the Moscow Kremlin. Putin program on the Russia 1 TV channel. “We cannot prevent this. And this is impossible. But we can minimize the consequences of such steps for our country. I have no doubt that if the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO continues, everything that is necessary will be done in Russia, “Peskov said.

Ukraine

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

ukraine, dmitry sands, nato, russia