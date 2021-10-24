https://ria.ru/20211024/nato-1756014254.html

Peskov: Russia refused to cooperate with NATO

2021-10-24T14: 01

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia has always advocated the development of relations with the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), despite the aggression of the military-political bloc, but all efforts were in vain, and Moscow refused to cooperate, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the suspension of the activities of the Russian permanent mission during the military NATO considers Russia its adversary, so there is nothing wrong with refusing relations with the organization, added Peskov. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced earlier that Moscow would suspend the work of its permanent mission to the alliance from November 1. These actions were a response to the reduction in the number of employees of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the bloc.

