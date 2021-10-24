Peskov spoke about the actions of the Russian Federation in continuing rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO | News | News

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that if the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO continues, then Russia will do everything to minimize the consequences of this.

“We cannot prevent this. And this is impossible. But we can minimize the consequences of such steps for our country. I have no doubt that if the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO continues, everything that is necessary will be done in Russia, “Peskov said on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that Russia has always been in favor of developing relations with NATO. However, abandoning them will not lead to any dire consequences, since Moscow’s efforts to develop cooperation with the alliance were still in vain.

“NATO’s aggressive position has never been a secret. This is a bloc that was created against our country. And no peace-loving statements, no camouflages of this aggressive orientation of NATO, they are not able to hide the true purpose of this bloc, “Peskov said.

He noted that the alliance considers Russia an adversary.

“Therefore, nothing terrible will happen if we, against the background of aggravation of aggressiveness, against the background of such declarations that the main task is to restrain us, we simply abandon these relations,” the presidential press secretary added.

On October 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union (EU) and NATO is only a matter of time. At the same time, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, noted that NATO is not interested in Ukraine’s entry.

On October 21, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the North Atlantic Alliance to show Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary. According to her, the Russian Federation allegedly constantly violates the airspace of the Baltic states and in the Black Sea.

As First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Energy Committee Igor Ananskikh noted, Russia is always ready for external aggression, but it is better to start the process of detente and relaxation of tension. He stressed that Moscow never uses weapons in the first place.

Prior to that, on October 6, NATO decided to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission at the organization. Now only 10 accreditations are available to Russian diplomats at NATO.

Then, on October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced reciprocal steps to the expulsion of Russian diplomats. He said that Russia is suspending the work of its mission to the alliance from November 1, the activities of the alliance’s military mission in Moscow, as well as the NATO information bureau at the Belgian embassy in the Russian capital.