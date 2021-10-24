https://ria.ru/20211024/vstrecha-1756014028.html
Peskov spoke about the prospects for a meeting between Putin and Biden
2021-10-24T13: 58
2021-10-24T13: 58
2021-10-24T13: 59
politics
USA
vladimir putin
Dmitry Peskov
joe biden
Russia
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 24 – RIA Novosti. There is an understanding of the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the foreseeable future, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. the next contact at the highest level should take place in the foreseeable future, there is. Accordingly, now it will be implemented, “he said in the program” Moscow Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia “.
USA
Russia
politics, usa, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, joe biden, russia
