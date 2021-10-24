Petersburg to close for coronavirus lockdown from October 30 to November 7

October 23, 2021

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, The museums of St. Petersburg, including the Hermitage (pictured) will work, but it will be possible to get into them only with a QR code or a fresh test for the virus

The authorities of St. Petersburg, following Moscow, announced a coronavirus lockdown: from the end of October to November 7, almost everything will be closed in the second city of Russia, except for grocery stores.

As announced on Saturday by the administration of St. Petersburg, from October 30 to November 7 in the city will be closed schools, all entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars, cafes and all shops, except those where more than 30% of the range is food.

Catering establishments will be able to work only for take-out. An exception was made only for cafes at train stations and gas stations, as well as for industrial canteens.

From entertainment facilities, only theaters and museums will work, but it will be possible to get into them only with a QR code (confirmation of vaccination) or with a negative test for coronavirus.

All sporting events are also canceled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, responding to the surge in the number of infections and deaths from covid in Russia, previously declared the days from October 30 to November 7 “non-working”.

After that, many Russians began planning pleasure trips for an unexpected vacation, which threatens an even greater increase in the number of infections, and the Russian regions began to introduce quarantine measures for these days.

Even before Saturday’s announcement, the St. Petersburg authorities also explained their plans, among other things, by their unwillingness to attract tourists to the city on these “non-working days.”

Moscow announced similar restrictions on October 21, and introduced them on October 28.

Another surge in coronavirus infections began in Russia at the end of September, and over the past month, the number of new cases, according to official statistics, has doubled.

The country records a record number of new infections per day and the maximum daily mortality almost every day.