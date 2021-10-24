Petersburg to close for coronavirus lockdown from October 30 to November 7

The museums of St. Petersburg, including the Hermitage (pictured) will work, but it will be possible to get into them only with a QR code or a fresh test for the virus

The authorities of St. Petersburg, following Moscow, announced a coronavirus lockdown: from the end of October to November 7, almost everything will be closed in the second city of Russia, except for grocery stores.

As announced on Saturday by the administration of St. Petersburg, from October 30 to November 7 in the city will be closed schools, all entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars, cafes and all shops, except those where more than 30% of the range is food.

Catering establishments will be able to work only for take-out. An exception was made only for cafes at train stations and gas stations, as well as for industrial canteens.

From entertainment facilities, only theaters and museums will work, but it will be possible to get into them only with a QR code (confirmation of vaccination) or with a negative test for coronavirus.

