Philips GoPix 1 pocket projector produces images up to 75 “

The Philips GoPix 1 DLP LED Portable Projector Announced: The pocket-sized device will go on sale November 20 for an estimated price of $ 300.

The novelty is made using a chip, in the development of which Texas Instruments specialists took part. The gadget measures only 78.2 × 120 × 18 mm and weighs 245 g.

The projector is capable of producing an image from 10 to 75 inches diagonally from a distance of 80 to 200 cm to a wall or screen. The picture resolution is 854 × 480 pixels, the aspect ratio is 16: 9.

The device provides a contrast ratio of 600: 1. The declared service life of the light source reaches 20 thousand hours. The set of connectors includes a Mini HDMI interface, as well as two USB Type-C ports, one of which is used to supply power.

The projector is equipped with a 3W speaker and a built-in rechargeable battery that will last for a maximum of two hours of video viewing.

The package includes a remote control, USB Type-C and Mini HDMI to HDMI cables, and a tripod. The device is made in black.