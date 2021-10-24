Political scientist Ruslan Balbek commented in an interview with RT on the statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko, who demanded that Russia fulfill its “obligations” on Crimea.

“The authorities do not prosecute Crimeans for leaving the territory of Ukraine and communicating with local authorities. Citizens can do this at their own discretion, no reprisals are provided for this, ”the political scientist clarified.

He believes that in Kiev they are simply “looking for a reason to cling to.”

“And in this case, whatever we do on the territory of the peninsula, everything will be perceived in a negative way, so I see no reason to enter into discussions with the Ukrainian bureaucratic apparatus – everything will always be wrong with them. But we are not going to listen to their instructions either: here is not Ukraine and Kiev is not a decree for us, “Balbek added.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, said that Russia must fulfill its “obligations” on Crimea and Donbass.

According to Nikolenko, Moscow cannot prohibit Crimeans and Donbass residents from “communicating with the Ukrainian authorities.”

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the Crimea issue is closed for Russia, and the referendum on the peninsula was held in strict accordance with international law.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 – the majority of residents were in favor of reunification with Russia.