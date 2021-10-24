Polling stations open in Uzbekistan for presidential elections

https://ria.ru/20211024/vybory-1755992651.html

TASHKENT, 24 October ─ RIA Novosti. Polling stations have opened for voting in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan. They will work from 08.00 local time (06.00 Moscow time) to 20.00 (18.00 Moscow time). All five political parties officially operating in the country have registered candidates. According to experts, the main candidate for victory in the elections remains the current president, 64-year-old Shavkat Mirziyoyev , nominated by the largest Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP). He advocates expanding cooperation with the main partners of Uzbekistan: Russia, China, the United States and the countries of Central Asia, as well as integration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Two more candidates: Chairman of the Ecological Party, 46-year-old Narzullo Oblomuradov and Deputy Chairman of the oldest in Uzbekistan The People’s Democratic Party (PDPU), 60-year-old Maksuda Varisova, is called upon to maintain and develop allied ties and strategic relations with Russia. The leader of “Adolat” (“Justice”) 62-year-old Bahrom Abdukhalimov focused on the problems of domestic policy: reforms in the field of education and housing problems of the population. The candidate from the Milliy Tiklanish (“National Revival”) Democratic Party is its chairman, 46-year-old Alisher Kadyrov – is known for his criticism of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EAEU, as well as for the protection of national traditions in society. The leader of the national democrats, in particular, proposes to establish administrative responsibility for disrespect for national customs and values. According to the updated data of the CEC of Uzbekistan, 19.86 million people are included in the voter list, 14 district election commissions have been formed, 10,760 polling stations have been created. More than 420 thousand citizens who are unable to stay at their place of residence on election day were able to vote early from October 14 to 20. To win the election, a candidate needs to gain more than 50 percent of the vote. The voter turnout threshold is set to be 33 percent, and citizens will be able to vote abroad, with 55 stationary polling stations and 316 mobile stations opening in 49 countries. In Russia, the sections, in particular, are organized at the Uzbek Embassy in Moscow and consulates general in St. Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk. In addition, mobile voting stations will be located in places of compact residence and enterprises where Uzbeks work. More than 64.5 thousand local observers and 970 international observers from almost 50 countries ─ from various organizations, including the CIS, OSCE, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, will follow the elections. , The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the World Organization of Electoral Bodies. The event will be covered by almost 1.7 thousand journalists, including 233 representatives of foreign media. Security in the elections will be ensured by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard and the State Security Service of Uzbekistan. The preliminary results of the voting can be announced as early as Monday morning.

