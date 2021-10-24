Power supply restored in Kabul after explosion at power plant

https://ria.ru/20211024/afganistan-1756016073.html

2021-10-24T14: 20

2021-10-24T14: 20

2021-10-24T17: 18

KABUL, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Power supplies to Kabul and several other provinces in Afghanistan, which were interrupted a few days ago, have been restored, the State Energy Corporation of Afghanistan (DABS) said Thursday, DABS said on Thursday that Kabul and several other Afghan provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at the power plant. northwest of the city. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion, the company notes.

