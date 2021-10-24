Pregnant Christina Ricci secretly married Mark Hampton

Знаменитость сказала: «Да!» своему возлюбленному.

A wedding is always good, especially if it’s a celebrity wedding. Last weekend, on Saturday, Christina Ricci shared great news with her fans – she married her chosen one Mark Hampton.

The pregnant actress posted a festive picture on her Instagram page and succinctly signed: “Mr. and Mrs.” The newlyweds wore white outfits and posed against the backdrop of a large floral arch.

Friends of Christina and Mark immediately began to congratulate the couple on the creation of a family and such celebrities as Kelly Ripa, Juliet Lewis, Helena Christensen, Eva Chen, Octavia Spencer and others managed to rejoice for them.

Apparently, the couple decided to do without the lavish celebration and undue attention to their family. Christina Ricci chose a simple outfit in a milky shade, gathered a low ponytail, and complemented her wedding look with a small bouquet of chrysanthemums. Obviously, the celebrity and her husband celebrated an important event, but only in the circle of relatives and friends.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton decided to tie the knot two months after the actress announced her pregnancy. This will be the first joint child of the actress and her husband.

Read also: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends rally for women’s right to abortion

Recall that Ricci already has a 7-year-old son, Freddie, from his first marriage with James Herdegen. The actress divorced him after seven years of married life, and, in a statement, indicated that the reason for the divorce was domestic violence.