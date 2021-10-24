https://ria.ru/20211024/uzbekistan-1756002595.html
Presidential elections in Uzbekistan recognized as valid
The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were recognized as valid
Presidential elections in Uzbekistan recognized as valid
The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were recognized as valid – the turnout exceeded the level of 33 percent, deputy chairman of the CEC Bahrom Kuchkarov told reporters.
TASHKENT, 24 October – RIA Novosti. The presidential elections in Uzbekistan were recognized as valid – the turnout exceeded the level of 33 percent, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bahrom Kuchkarov told reporters. In the last presidential elections, in 2016, the turnout at the same time was 33.73 percent. Polling stations in Uzbekistan opened at 8:00 local time and will be open until 20:00. In total, about 19.86 million voters are registered in the republic. Citizens can vote abroad – 55 stationary polling stations and 316 mobile stations have opened in 49 countries. Presidential candidates were nominated by all five officially operating parties: Ecological, Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), Liberal Democratic (UzLiDeP), People's Democratic (PDPU) and Adolat (Justice). According to experts, the main contender for victory is the incumbent head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev. To win, a candidate needs to gain more than 50 percent of the vote.
uzbekistan
