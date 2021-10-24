Pushkov called Moldova’s request to Ukraine for gas supply despair | News | News

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov on Sunday, October 24, expressed the opinion that Moldova will have to find a solution to the gas crisis itself, not counting on the help of the United States and Europe.

Speaking about the request of Chisinau to Kiev for the supply of blue fuel, the parliamentarian noted that only “completely desperate people” can ask for gas from Ukraine.

“Yes, and by the way: where is the American liquefied gas, where are those“ molecules of freedom ”that were supposed to warm and make the whole of Europe happy? My answer is: in Asian markets and in China. And loyal American allies from the outskirts of Europe are magnitudes that do not play any role in the big gas business. So Moldova will have to get out on its own, ”Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

On the eve, Gazprom announced that they would stop gas supplies to Moldova if the country does not pay the debt in full and does not sign a new contract from December 1. According to him, the body of Moldova’s debt for gas is $ 433 million, and taking into account the delay in payments, the total amount of debt is $ 709 million.

On the same day, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus, said that the Moldovan authorities had asked Ukraine to provide 15 million cubic meters. m of gas.

A day earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexei Danilov said that Kiev would help Chisinau with gas supplies. Danilov clarified that the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa has made a request. According to him, it will be gas on debt, not money.

Since October 22, in connection with the crisis in the energy sector in Moldova, a state of emergency (state of emergency) was declared, which will last until November 20. During this period, the Emergency Situations Commission will promulgate a number of anti-crisis measures.

In turn, Tatiana Laryushina, an economic analyst and expert at the Moldovan Institute for Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) Viitorul, noted that without a contract with Gazprom, it is not serious for Moldova to talk about “settling” the energy crisis.

However, on Friday evening it became known that the Russian-Moldovan gas negotiations with the participation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, which lasted two days, ended in vain.

On October 13, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure of Moldova Andrei Spinu said that the Emergency Situations Commission had introduced a state of emergency in the country’s gas sector. He specified that the government will develop compensation measures for citizens due to the rise in gas prices during the cold season. Spinu also expressed hope that by the end of October it will be possible to sign a new contract with Gazprom.