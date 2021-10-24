https://ria.ru/20211024/evrosoyuz-1756027898.html
Pushkov determined the fate of the European Union
Senator Alexei Pushkov called the conflict between Poland and the EU leadership decisive for the fate of the EU. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov called the conflict between Poland and the EU leadership decisive for the fate of the EU. built on general principles, but with a high degree of autonomy for each of them, “the parliamentarian wrote on the Telegram channel. According to Pushkov, the second option seems more likely. Warsaw’s position is strong, because it is difficult for the European Union to go to a sharp aggravation of relations after Britain’s secession. politician. Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Poland, in response to a request from Prime Minister Morawiecki, confirmed that some provisions of the common European treaties contradict the constitution of the republic. This happened against the background of several verdicts of the EU Court of Justice, which opposed the actions of Poland, including because of non-compliance with the principle of independence of the judiciary. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures.
