Putin abolished capitalism – MK

More recently, I remember this, we had a world in which a person wanted to write a great novel, not a bestseller, wanted to fly to the stars, and not sell a tour into orbit, wanted to love and be loved, and not cut off or sew on his genitals … Then we replaced space with plywood stools, and during the week it turned out that this was also in vain. Since Vladimir Vladimirovich abolished capitalism.

Putin said at the Valdai Forum that the model of social structure existing in the overwhelming majority of countries – capitalism – has exhausted itself. And he is absolutely right.

It is enough to look at how the generalized West tries to reproduce the Soviet experience. But since history repeats itself in the form of a farce, it turns out, for example, instead of internationalism – reverse racism, instead of gender equality – sexual perversion at the level of psychiatry. Yes, and direct borrowing (even wondering why they always borrow not something good, but all sorts of rubbish?) Are present – such as censorship and persecution of dissidents.

Suffice it to look at China, which has already built a new socialism (also not an ideal option, and with very controversial elements, but there is no limit to perfection). Since he did not discard the universal, moral, Christian – no matter how strange it sounds, but it is so – a seed from the communist ideology.

Okay, the capitalist model has exhausted itself. But the Russian government has been making incredible efforts for three decades to build it. And she built it. We even somehow very quickly skipped the phase of predatory initial capital accumulation with all the shootings and loans-for-shares auctions. And then – yes, history repeats itself in the form of a farce. The result is a colonial model of capitalism. Where the capitalists have their own country instead of a colony. Where are the oligarchs (a cross between the bourgeoisie and the leading bureaucrats) – they parasitize on the resources and the population, being strangers. What are we going to build further?

Vladimir Vladimirovich said that we need a welfare state, and our path is reasonable conservatism. But then I bought the magazine “Korea” – it is also good there, and the United States also considers itself a welfare state and strives to build it. However, there is some difference between them, and therefore for the “welfare state” – no credit.

But reasonable conservatism based on our traditional values ​​is wonderful. So far, this is truly a lifeline, helping to keep up with the first waves of the impending perfect storm of madness. But when the storm breaks out, you will need a sturdy ship, not eaten by parasites. Perhaps even Noah’s ark. And this, as Putin correctly noted again, is a civilizational crisis, this is a “crisis of the principles of human existence on Earth.”

It is interesting that Putin is well heard and heard over the hill. And here, with all the paternalism, every gopher is an agronomist. Well, how do you deign to build a welfare state, when the finance minister, and not at all a pea jester, declares that it will not work to introduce a progressive tax scale so that the rich give more to society, since they will get out anyway? After this fantastic statement, the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Valery Fadeev, told me that several years ago he participated in the preparation of calculations that showed that the richest people in Russia do not pay even the 13% tax that everyone pays with us. And if they did, the budget would receive half a trillion rubles annually.

Exhausted capitalism is not giving up either. Oatmeal has risen in price at a record (breaking the 20-year price record). However, this can bring a little joy to children in kindergartens: what if they cancel the porridge? More than 10 meat processing companies have warned of a 7–20% increase in product prices from late October to early November: salami and sausages, as well as pork and beef may go up the most. Well, for the sick: seeds are also becoming more expensive (and them – vegetable oil, and further along the chain – mayonnaise). And now the Ministry of Economic Development declares: the real disposable income of Russians by the end of 2021 will not recover to the pre-crisis level: they will grow only by 2.5% after falling by 2.8% in 2020. And how to implement the announced plans of the government to reduce poverty in 2024 to 9.6%? Maybe it’s just that the poor will physically decrease – they will exhaust themselves along with capitalism?

Or Putin says: labor migrants who come to us must know Russian. Apparently, this is why signs in Uzbek and Tajik appear in the metro, and last week the metro began searching for cashiers with knowledge of these languages.

With traditional values, too, not without excesses. I’m not even talking about Vadim Samoilov, who from the stage of the Yeltsin Center obscenely cursed this very center as a hotbed of unconventional values. Did you want protest Russian rock? Receive. This “darkest” and “bloody regime” can be watered from each iron. And you try to say at least a word against the light-faced ones … So, I’m not talking about Samoilov. About a girl, two years ago, a video with whom became the subject of a criminal case last week about insulting the feelings of believers. The young lady in the video playfully lifts her sweater and shows her breasts. Guys, comrades majors, who initiated the case, tell me honestly: did you really, while watching the video, immediately notice that somewhere in the background you can see the walls of St. Basil’s Cathedral? Did the filling domes rush right into your eyes? And to the one who wrote the statement, I will quote, albeit to no avail, the blessed Aurelius Augustine: “He who boasts of his faith will surprise everyone with his godlessness.”

And a little more about values. A criminal case was opened against the person who leaked the archive of videos with torture of prisoners in Russian colonies and was put on the wanted list. The state-run media outlet Russia Today writes that Sergei Savelyev has been put on the wanted list for violating the rules of early release. Another criminal case was also initiated – on the illegal receipt of information constituting a state secret, upon the publication of a video in the media. “This is not espionage or treason, but the files were classified as information for official use, were classified and were not intended for public dissemination,” the RT source explained. Do you understand what’s going on? The torture was recorded on video, the files were in the system and were classified as classified. Assigning a stamp is a bureaucratic procedure. That is, all this is not amateurishness and not the arbitrariness of individual jailers. This is the system. And the story about this system is a criminal offense.

However, we are not original here. No state likes it when its nasty deeds come out. Ask Assange, Snowden, or Chelsea Manning.

The saddest thing is that once, even from such stories, great novels were made, and now, at best, bestsellers.