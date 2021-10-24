Putin and new Israeli Prime Minister Bennett discussed Iran and Syria in Sochi :: Politics :: RBC

Naftali Bennett and Vladimir Putin

(Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti)



During the Sochi meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the parties discussed the situation in Syria and the Iranian nuclear program. Bennett said this during a meeting with members of his cabinet.

“President Putin and I talked about the situation in Syria, because in a sense, the Russians are our northern neighbors, and it is important that we deal with the delicate and difficult situation there smoothly, without incidents. <...>. We also talked about the Iranian nuclear program, the state of which worries everyone, ”said the new Israeli prime minister.

Bennett called meeting with Putin great



He noted that Putin is listening to Israel’s security needs.

Bennett took over as Prime Minister of Israel in June this year. On Friday, October 22, he flew to Russia at the invitation of the President of Russia. The visit is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries, which was celebrated on October 18. The meeting of the leaders of the two countries lasted five hours instead of the planned two.