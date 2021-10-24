https://ria.ru/20211024/katar-1756029312.html

Qatar is unhappy with US action, media reported

Qatar is dissatisfied with US actions, media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Qatar is unhappy with US action, media reported

Qatar is unhappy with the lack of a response from the United States to its request for the sale of drones amid the assistance provided to the United States in the evacuation from Afghanistan, Wall Streer reports RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

2021-10-24T17: 34

2021-10-24T17: 34

2021-10-24T17: 34

in the world

USA

Qatar

Afghanistan

Kabul

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152185/10/1521851034_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_86cadedb1a5127c2079c57f20dee4e9e.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Qatar is unhappy with the lack of a U.S. response to its request for the sale of drones amid assistance provided to the United States in the evacuation of Afghanistan, according to the Wall Streer Journal. The request for the purchase of four combat drones was made more than a year ago, according to the Wall Streer Journal. “The State Department has not yet responded to Qatar’s request for drones, and officials refuse to say why,” the newspaper writes. The report notes that this is happening against the background of the assistance that Qatar provided in the evacuation from Afghanistan. According to the newspaper, Qatar was going to use drones to monitor gas facilities, as well as at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the country. The deal was valued at $ 600 million, according to the publication. “In our view, it is disappointing that there is no clear indication of why the response to our request is delayed. Recent evacuation operations in Afghanistan prove that Qatar is always ready to support its allies for security and stability.” In early August, the Taliban (the Taliban movement is recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) intensified their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport in Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211020/libya-1755271014.html

https://ria.ru/20210911/lavrov-1749671676.html

USA

Qatar

Afghanistan

Kabul

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152185/10/1521851034_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6224b9c4195ea0177a775408c0eebf7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, qatar, afghanistan, kabul