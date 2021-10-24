Rare fatal syndrome added to side effects of AstraZeneca

Added to the side effects of AstraZeneca is a rare, deadly autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, the newspaper reports. The daily mirror…

This disease is characterized by inflammation, sensory disturbances and autonomic disorders – even in mild cases, this disease is deadly due to the risk of rapid development of severe respiratory failure or heart rhythm disturbances.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome was also added to the side effects of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency in September. The UK Medicines Regulatory Agency has added this syndrome to side effects just now.

Of the 600 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug, 833 people fell ill with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

