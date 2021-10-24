Reese Witherspoon – Actress is about to divorce

It seems that the quarantine negatively affected the relationship of 45-year-old Hollywood actress, star of the series “The Morning Show” Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Thoth. Rumor has it that their marriage is bursting at the seams.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth / Photo: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon

Insiders say that the actress’s family is now in great difficulty, but they are saved from a complete collapse in the relationship that Reese returned to filming the drama series “The Morning Show” and now spends less time at home.

Rumors of problems in the Hollywood actress’s family began with an article in Life & Style magazine. The source reported that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth reached a “critical point” and it became difficult for them to even be in the same room. It is likely that the relationship was heavily tested during the quarantine restrictions. But now it has become easier as the actress returned to work.

It is also rumored that the reason for the quarrels in the star family was that Jim lost his job due to the pandemic. The “Legally Blonde” star does not like that he is not doing anything, because she does not “tolerate laziness” and pushes her husband to find another profitable occupation. The source noted that in this regard, the actress has high requirements and it is difficult for her husband to meet them.

By the way, Reese Witherspoon married agent Jim Thoth in March 2011 and gave birth to his son, Tennessee, James Toth. From a previous relationship, the 45-year-old actress has a daughter, Ava, and a son, Deacon.

