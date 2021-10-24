Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited – details

Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe celebrated their common son Deacon’s birthday together. The guy is 18 years old. The former couple reported this on Instagram.

Phillippe and Witherspoon shared photos from the celebration and wrote a few words about the birthday boy.

“Happy 18th birthday of our wonderful, intelligent, talented and caring son. You are a real light in this world, and everyone loves you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. I love you,” wrote Phillippe.

The actor also added that he and Witherspoon fulfilled their parenting mission perfectly well. Reese also shared photos from her son’s birthday and congratulated him touchingly.

“How did this happen ?! Deacon 18 ?! When he was selling Pokemon cards, singing songs of Bruno Mars and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. Now he is taller than me, making family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends.” My heart is filled with pride for this young man. Happy 18th birthday Deacon! I love you for up to a month, around the Sun and all the stars, “- wrote the actress.

The birthday boy thanked both parents for the congratulations and wrote in the comments that he loves both of them.

We will remind, 45-year-old beauty, the star of the films “Legally Blonde” and “That Means War” Reese Witherspoon touchingly congratulated her husband Jim Toth on his birthday and published a beautiful photo with him. On her Instagram page, the actress wrote that her husband is very passionate, inquisitive and wonderful. Reese listed Jim’s favorite hobbies and wrote that no one loves family and friends as much as he does. She supplemented her publication with a romantic photo, in which she and her husband sees against the backdrop of a seascape. The couple smiles happily and hugs each other.

