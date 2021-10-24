Rihanna was released twice in two days after the news of the possible release of a new track

For the past year, the news about 33-year-old Rihanna has been exclusively about her achievements in business: a month ago ceased to exist her clothing brand Savage Fenty (the decision to temporarily close it was made by the French conglomerate LVMH in cooperation with the artist), and not long before that she released a new collection of lingerie and beauty products. In the singer’s personal life, too, so far everything is in a fog: in January 2020, she broke up with the Saudi billionaire Hasan Jamil, and the last six months she has been credited with an affair with A $ AP Rocky, but Rihanna herself does not comment on this.

Her musical career is also not clear: for five years now, Rihanna has not released a single track, despite the pleas of her fans. But perhaps a ray of hope has lit up for them: the other day, Rihanna responded on Instagram to one of the comments under the post in honor of the 5th anniversary of the release of her last studio album, Anti, that she would think about a new release and that she would only write one song. But even such a hint was enough to raise Rihanna again in trends by mentions on social networks.

Rihanna trends on Twitter after saying she might release a new song soon: “I think I should …. just 1 tho lol” pic.twitter.com/8jm3vvwv8R – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2021

Now Rihanna has delighted fans with new fashionable outlets performed by her stylist Jalil Weaver, each of which can be considered for a long time. Last Sunday, the singer visited the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles. For dinner, she chose a black Rick Owens hooded cape, a printed T-shirt, a patent mini-skirt, lace-up sandals and Kuboraum sunglasses – not from the sun, but from paparazzi outbreaks.

A day later, on March 29, RiRi was spotted shopping at the Bristol Farms supermarket in Beverly Hills – in this area, by the way, the singer recently bought a new home for $ 14 million. She opted for a more vibrant grocery outfit, opting for a vibrant Celine navy shirt, complementing her denim miniskirt and neon medical mask.