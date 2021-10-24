https://ria.ru/20211024/vov-1756021144.html

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the remains of the Red Army soldiers killed during the war

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the remains of the Red Army soldiers killed during the war – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the remains of the Red Army soldiers killed during the war

Russian search organizations handed over to their Ukrainian colleagues the remains of four Red Army soldiers who died in the Great Patriotic War. Those, in turn, … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T15: 39

2021-10-24T15: 39

2021-10-24T16: 54

Ukraine

great patriotic war (1941-1945)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756026664_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe39dc95e5e4244aba6b7ae356804c7c.jpg

NEW YURKOVICHI (Bryansk region), October 24 – RIA Novosti. Russian search organizations handed over to their Ukrainian colleagues the remains of four Red Army soldiers who died in the Great Patriotic War. They, in turn, handed over the remains of seventeen soldiers who died at that time on the territory of modern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. The ceremony took place at the Friendship Monument between the Russian checkpoint Novye Yurkovichi and the Ukrainian checkpoint Senkovka. The remains will be buried at home with military honors. According to the chairman of the interregional public organization “Military Archeology” Yuri Solomatin, one of the soldiers found by Russian search engines was identified by a piece of photographic film with a photo of his party membership card that was accidentally preserved in his document folder. Another asked to go to the front when he learned that his mother had been shot. Before the last battle, he wrote a message on the medallion asking the finder to tell his girlfriend. If there is no time for this, the Red Army soldier asked “to move west and take revenge on the fascist bastards until the last Hans remains on our Earth.” The remains of a soldier who died in the battle for Moscow were also found. He was identified by the preserved old-style medallion (iron). Another Red Army soldier, whose remains were handed over to the Ukrainian side, died near Yelnya. “The soldier must go to his Land, return to his family, to his descendants. The soldier must return home regardless of different political moments,” the spokesman said, in turn. Ukrainian organization “Military Archeology” Andriy Pulin. According to him, the interaction between the search engines of the two countries is “absolutely adequate” and such cooperation is regarded by the Ukrainian authorities as normal. Pulin clarified that the remains of three soldiers found in the Kiev region and seven from Zhytomyr were transferred. Their names were also established thanks to the medallions found. “I hope that these events will continue, more than one soldier and the commander of the Red Army will return home and lie down in their native land. And loved ones will be able to mourn them, knowing that they are buried there, where they expressed a desire to bury them, “said Anton Torgashev, a member of the coordinating council, advisor to the executive secretary for international affairs of the Russian Search Movement. and Novgorod regions, Kabardino-Balkar, Abkhaz, Bashkir ASSR, Komi and Crimea. The remains transferred by Russia belong to four fighters from the Kiev, Podolsk, Vinnitsa and Kharkov regions. According to the Ukrainian search engine Pavel Koltsov, one of the found, Pavel Morozov, was 19 years old at the time of his death near Kharkov in 1943. A few days before that, he killed 11 Germans and was awarded the medal “For Courage” for this, but he did not manage to receive the award.

https://ria.ru/20210826/ostanki-1747377154.html

https://ria.ru/20210708/podvig-1740359435.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/istoriya-1755636257.html

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

The ceremony of handing over the remains of the Red Army soldiers on the border of Russia and Ukraine The ceremony of handing over the remains of the dead Red Army soldiers was held at the Friendship Monument on the border of Russia and Ukraine. In the future, the military will be buried with military and spiritual honors. “A soldier must return home regardless of different political moments,” said Andriy Pulin, a spokesman for the Ukrainian organization Military Archeology. 2021-10-24T15: 39 true PT0M12S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756026664_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe8efd98876cc21e130be1884abf9c4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Ukraine, Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), Russia