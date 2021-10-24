Russia and Ukraine exchanged the remains of the Red Army soldiers :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Anton Vergun / TASS



In the Bryansk region, between the border crossings of New Yurkovichi and Senkovka, search organizations of Russia and Ukraine handed over to each other the remains of Red Army soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War, TASS reports with reference to a correspondent.

According to Anton Torgashev, a member of the coordination council and adviser on international issues of the Russian Search Movement, quoted by the agency, Russia handed over to Ukraine the remains of four commanders and soldiers of the Red Army, which were found in Petrozavodsk, Kursk, Tver and Smolensk regions. In turn, Ukrainian search engines handed over to Russia the remains of 17 Red Army soldiers.

“We, accordingly, undertake the obligation to send [останки] those guys that you will hand over to us today go home to hand them over to their relatives, ”he said.

According to Torgashev, of the remains of 17 soldiers who were raised by members of Ukrainian search units, 15 were found in 2021. The dead were natives of Ivanovo, Moscow and Yaroslavl regions, most of them participated in the defense of Kiev in 1941.

Before the ceremony of handing over the remains, a mourning rally for the victims was held in the village of Novye Yurkovichi, in which local residents, schoolchildren and Russian search engines took part.