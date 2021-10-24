“Russia cannot hinder the rapprochement of Ukraine with NATO”

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, said NATO’s aggressive stance has never been a secret for the Kremlin. According to him, no peace-loving statements, no camouflage of this aggressive NATO orientation can hide the real purpose of this bloc. NATO considers Russia an adversary, Peskov said. “Nothing bad will happen if we are against the background of aggravation of aggressiveness, against the background of such declarations that the main task is to restrain us, we simply abandon these relations,” Dmitry Peskov said on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel. He is quoted by the TASS agency.

Dmitry Peskov added that Russia will do everything to minimize the consequences of a possible rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO. “We cannot prevent this. And this is impossible … But we can minimize the consequences of such steps for our country,” he said.

A week earlier, Peskov, in an interview with French television, called the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO “the worst scenario” going beyond the “red lines”. According to him, this scenario “could force Russia to take active measures to ensure its own security.” What measures are being discussed, he did not say.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a recent visit to Kiev, speaking about the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO, said that no “third country” has the right to veto this accession. NATO officially declares that its doors are open for Ukraine, but Kiev has not yet received the action plan needed to join the alliance.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the closure of the country’s permanent mission to NATO for an indefinite period. In addition, the activity of two structures in Moscow was terminated – the NATO military mission and its information bureau. At the same time, the Alliance and the European Union are preparing to counter the “Russian threat.”