Russia intends to create a system for recognizing smokers in the wrong places

In Russia, they intend to develop a system with which it will be possible to record people smoking cigarettes and vapes in the wrong places. This was reported to RT in the press service of the NTI Platform.

“The system will determine the very fact of smoking (cigarettes, vapes) in prohibited areas and send information to those responsible for safety. The software solution will make it possible to respond in a timely manner to the facts of smoking in the wrong places, excluding, among other things, the occurrence of fire and explosive situations, ”said the press service of the NTI Platform.

The software for detecting smokers will become part of the existing video analytics system based on machine vision, which analyzes video from cameras in real time, detects people on it, monitors their behavior and movement, and also controls whether a person enters certain areas.

“The system with a module for detecting smokers can be used at enterprises to control industrial safety, in parks, at train stations and at other points within the smart city system,” said the developers of the system, representatives of Mullenom Systems (Neuronet NTI).

It is specified that students of Russian universities participating in the design and educational intensives of the NTI University “20.35” will be involved in the creation of the prototype. They will have to create the very algorithm for detecting smoking.

Earlier, Russian developers have created a technology that makes it possible to assess the congestion of parking lots in courtyards using machine radio vision.